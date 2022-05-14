HELPING: Volunteer support for Stamp Out Hunger food drive

It wasn’t just U.S. Postal Service trucks pulling into post offices today – trucks like this one from South Park-headquartered Food Lifeline were at post offices nationwide to pick up donations from the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Along with the carriers who spent the day picking up donations left by mailboxes, volunteers descended on post offices to help with the transfer:

The photos are from Ian, one of today’s volunteers at the Westwood post office. This was the first Stamp Out Hunger drive since pre-pandemic, and the 30th anniversary of what’s called the nation’s “biggest one-day food drive.” No word on totals yet.