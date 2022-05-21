West Seattle, Washington

Helicopter search over Duwamish River

May 21, 2022 3:28 am
A few people have asked about a low-flying helicopter doing loops along the northeastern side of West Seattle. We checked the flight tracker and it showed a Coast Guard helicopter that came down from Port Angeles about 2:15 am. A Coast Guard spokesperson we reached by phone told us they’re searching for someone who might have jumped into the river – the West Seattle low-bridge operator spotted an abandoned car that was still warm, with the keys in it, and possibly heard a splash, so they called for aerial help in searching, and the search is still ongoing.

