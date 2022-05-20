HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction’s sold-out spring Wine Walk

Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is pouring in a just-for-tonight satellite location right now – Capers, one of the stops on the spring West Seattle Junction Wine Walk. This time 15 wineries and 14 businesses are participating, but if you don’t already have tickets, you’re out of luck this time – it’s been sold out for weeks.

P.S. The Junction will be hopping Saturday, too – it’s part of the One Seattle Day of Service, with more than 200 volunteers signed up to help in a mega-cleanup, according to Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay.