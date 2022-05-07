West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Seattle Fire Department open houses for Neighbor Day

May 7, 2022 11:31 am
Until 1 pm, Seattle Fire Department stations all over the city are open for visitors as part of Neighbor Day. Above, Station 37 is at 35th/Holden, and it’s been housing extra apparatus during the West Seattle Bridge closure – like Ladder 13, shown in the photo. 37 is one of five SFD stations in West Seattle; the others are

Station 11 in Highland Park (16th/Holden)
Station 29 in North Admiral (2139 Ferry SW)
Station 32 in The Triangle (38th/Alaska)
Station 36 by the bridge (3600 23rd SW)

