HAPPENING NOW: Emerald Water Anglers’ Summer Fest at Me-Kwa-Mooks

You have two more hours to get to Me-Kwa-Mooks Park (4500 Beach Drive SW) for the return of Summer Fest, the fly-fishing expo presented by Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor). You can browse and try rods …

Other outdoor apparel/gear too, including Bajio‘s plant-based sunglasses (cases made from cactus!).

Right now they’re also cooking up gourmet lunch:

If you don’t get to today’s event (which continues until 3 pm), you can shop Emerald Water Anglers in The Junction on the southeast corner of 42nd SW and SW Oregon.