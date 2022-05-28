WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Celebration at Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant

If you haven’t met her yet, that’s Lily Anaya, who’s celebrating the grand opening of Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant at 2940 SW Avalon Way. She opened the restaurant three months ago but it’s finally time to party.The restaurant follows Lily’s success serving pupusas and other Salvadorean specialties to Farmers’ Market visitors. She told guests this afternoon about her long road to success in the U.S. after emigrating with her daughters.

If you want to drop in for a meal and/or drink and/or well-wishes, the official party continues until 6 pm. (The restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.)