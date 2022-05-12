GRATITUDE: Shredding, food-drive success at Westwood event

The totals – and words of appreciation – are in from last Saturday’s shredding and food-drive event sponsored by John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor):

John L. Scott-Westwood would like to thank everyone for coming out to Westwood Village last Saturday, May 7, 2022 for the shred (documents) event. It was wonderful to work with the White Center Food Bank again to come together in support of the WS community and beyond.

We were able to collect $977.25 in donations and 370 lbs. of food; also gained were future volunteers for the White Center Food Bank.

1,725 lbs. of paper was shredded which will never go to the landfill! We thank our many volunteers from John L. Scott=Westwood and their families for joining us in these efforts.