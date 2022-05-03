GRATITUDE: Roadside help from one West Seattleite to another, 60 miles from home – but who was that ‘angel of a human being’?

That’s what happened to Susan‘s car, 60 miles from home. The person who pulled over to help her happened to be practically a neighbor – but she doesn’t know his name, and asked if we’d help her find him. Here’s her story:

Driving home from Crystal Mountain on Sunday, my tire literally blew apart on Highway 410 outside of Greenwater. This angel of a human being (a fellow West Seattleite) stopped and helped me jack up and replace the blowout with the spare, in flip-flops and ski pants, with his 10-year-old waiting in their car. This was no easy feat, as the spare is wired in underneath the car, and apres-ski traffic was whipping by at 60 mph. After replacing the tire, he followed me to Highway 18 to make sure I was safe. I’m kicking myself that I didn’t get your name, but your kindness is so greatly appreciated and I’d love to treat you and your daughter to a Menchies!

Thank you so very much.

Susan