FYI: Westwood community-safety meeting set for June 7th

Safety at and around Westwood Village has long been a hot topic. So you might be interested in attending a community meeting just announced for June 7th. Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner asked us to help get the word out: “We are holding a Westwood neighborhood Block Watch meeting. We have invited Daystar Retirement Community, as well as Westwood Village Property Management and Security. We are hoping our community will join us to talk about safety, how to communicate with one another, and how to report effectively.” It’s an online meeting set for 6 pm Tuesday, June 7th; you can participate via the link in our calendar listing.