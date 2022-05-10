FOLLOWUP: Why vehicles under the West Seattle Bridge got spattered with concrete

Last night we published Stephen‘s reader report about his car getting spattered by concrete and rocks while he was driving under the west end of the West Seattle Bridge on Monday afternoon. Others reported in comments that it had happened to them, We asked SDOT about it this morning. This afternoon, we have their reply:

Yesterday, crews were grinding the bridge deck in preparation of the concrete overlay coming to the Fauntleroy Expressway. The grinding machine removes old concrete and preps the surface for paving and sprays water while it’s working to keep dust under control. Unfortunately, [it] went deeper than expected, and a combination of the existing concrete and water dripped through the bridge deck and onto the ground and some cars below. Initial inspections show no serious damage to the bridge structure or deck that won’t be fixed when the new pavement is laid. If someone believes their private property – including their vehicle – was damaged, then they can file a damage claim with the city through our online portal at Filing a Damage Claim | seattle.gov. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused for anyone who has been affected.

The Fauntleroy Expressway is the formal name of the west end of the bridge, before and as it curves up toward Fauntleroy Way.