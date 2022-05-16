FOLLOWUP: West Seattle ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb conquers Olympic Discovery Trail

(Photos courtesy Riley Nachtrieb)

On Friday, we previewed 20-year-old West Seattle-based ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb‘s plan to run the Olympic Discovery Trail, which she last attempted in 2019, forced to stop two-thirds of the way along the 132-mile trail because of an injury. She started early Saturday morning and this time, made it all the way – 41 hours, according to her Instagram updates. Supporters dropped in from checkpoints along the way:

The Olympic Discovery Trail runs from Port Townsend to LaPush – you can see maps here.