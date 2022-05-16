West Seattle, Washington

16 Monday

59℉

FOLLOWUP: West Seattle ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb conquers Olympic Discovery Trail

May 16, 2022 1:55 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people | WS & Sports

(Photos courtesy Riley Nachtrieb)

On Friday, we previewed 20-year-old West Seattle-based ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb‘s plan to run the Olympic Discovery Trail, which she last attempted in 2019, forced to stop two-thirds of the way along the 132-mile trail because of an injury. She started early Saturday morning and this time, made it all the way – 41 hours, according to her Instagram updates. Supporters dropped in from checkpoints along the way:

The Olympic Discovery Trail runs from Port Townsend to LaPush – you can see maps here.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: West Seattle ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb conquers Olympic Discovery Trail"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.