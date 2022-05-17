FOLLOWUP: Signs go up at ex-Village Woodworks space in West Seattle Junction

After Village Woodworks closed at 4538 California SW in The Junction three and a half months ago, the property owners told us they hadn’t decided what to do with the space – whether to find a new tenant or pursue redevelopment. Signs that just went up reveal their decision: The 5,426-square-foot space is available for lease. The listing is short on verbiage, simply noting the building’s location on “the premier retail corridor in West Seattle.” Village Woodworks had been there for 25 years. That side of the 4500 block of California SW has several other spaces in transition, including the Campbell Building‘s for-sale listing (asking price has since dropped from $6 million to $5 million) and the about-to-start-demolition project at the former Lee’s/Kamei/Naked Crepe spaces.