FOLLOWUP: Mayor Harrell chooses committee for police-chief search, launches community survey

Back in March, Mayor Bruce Harrell said he would appoint a committee and launch a website and community survey as part of the process of finding a permanent Seattle Police Chief. Today he made good on those promises. Here’s the list of 14 committee members, with at least three West Seattleites:

SPD Chief of Police Search Committee Council President Debora Juarez, Seattle City Council

Councilmember Lisa Herbold*, Seattle City Council

Lieutenant Scott Bachler, Seattle Police Management Association

Prachi Dave, Policy and Advocacy Director, Public Defender Association; Commissioner, Community Police Commission

Gabe Galanda, Managing Lawyer, Galanda Broadman, PLLC

Erin Goodman, Executive Director, SODO Business Improvement Area

Esther Lucero, Chief Executive Officer, Seattle Indian Health Board

Jim Pugel, former SPD Chief of Police

Robert Saka*, Attorney, Microsoft Corporation

Rachel Smith, President & CEO, Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Mary Ellen Stone, Chief Executive Officer, King County Sexual Assault Resource Center

Reverend Harriett Walden, Founder, Mothers for Police Accountability; Co-Chair, Community Police Commission

Natalie Walton-Anderson*, Criminal Division Chief, Seattle City Attorney’s Office

Bishop Reggie Witherspoon, Mount Calvary Christian Center

Today’s announcement also says the firm Public Sector Search & Consulting is working on “an initial list of candidates” – applications are being accepted through July 5th, via Gary Peterson, Gary@PublicSectorSearch.com. The committee then will pick five finalists who move on to take the mandatory competitive examination, and committee members will come up with the written questions for it.

As for the promised website with updates and information about the search process, see it here. For the 10-question community survey “to give feedback on what issues matter most to them in the search,” go here. (The announcement notes that “the website and survey are available in English, Amharic, Chinese (traditional), Korean, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese.” Seattle’s been without a permanent police chief since August of 2020.