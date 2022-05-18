FOLLOWUP: Mayor Harrell chooses committee for police-chief search, launches community survey

Back in March, Mayor Bruce Harrell said he would appoint a committee and launch a website and community survey as part of the process of finding a permanent Seattle Police Chief. Today he made good on those promises. Here’s the list of 14 committee members, with at least three West Seattleites:
SPD Chief of Police Search Committee
Council President Debora Juarez, Seattle City Council
Councilmember Lisa Herbold, Seattle City Council
Lieutenant Scott Bachler, Seattle Police Management Association
Prachi Dave, Policy and Advocacy Director, Public Defender Association; Commissioner, Community Police Commission
Gabe Galanda, Managing Lawyer, Galanda Broadman, PLLC
Erin Goodman, Executive Director, SODO Business Improvement Area
Esther Lucero, Chief Executive Officer, Seattle Indian Health Board
Jim Pugel, former SPD Chief of Police
Robert Saka, Attorney, Microsoft Corporation
Rachel Smith, President & CEO, Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce
Mary Ellen Stone, Chief Executive Officer, King County Sexual Assault Resource Center
Reverend Harriett Walden, Founder, Mothers for Police Accountability; Co-Chair, Community Police Commission
Natalie Walton-Anderson, Criminal Division Chief, Seattle City Attorney's Office
Bishop Reggie Witherspoon, Mount Calvary Christian Center
Today’s announcement also says the firm Public Sector Search & Consulting is working on “an initial list of candidates” – applications are being accepted through July 5th, via Gary Peterson, Gary@PublicSectorSearch.com. The committee then will pick five finalists who move on to take the mandatory competitive examination, and committee members will come up with the written questions for it.
As for the promised website with updates and information about the search process, see it here. For the 10-question community survey “to give feedback on what issues matter most to them in the search,” go here. (The announcement notes that “the website and survey are available in English, Amharic, Chinese (traditional), Korean, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese.” Seattle’s been without a permanent police chief since August of 2020.
