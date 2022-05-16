Five West Seattle places to eat/drink Tuesday while supporting local students

Advance alert if you haven’t already seen them on the calendar – three dine-out benefits are happening tomorrow (Tuesday, May 17th), involving five food/drink establishments:

AMPERSAND CAFE: 6 am-3 pm, you can enjoy the view (2536 Alki Avenue SW) and coffee, baked goods, and/or sandwiches, with part of the proceeds benefiting Alki Co-op Preschool.

BEBOP WAFFLE SHOP, CIRCA, MISSION CANTINA: These three Admiral District establishments are supporting the West Seattle High School Class of 2024 “Dine-Out Day” fundraiser tomorrow. Bebop is at 2600 California SW and open 7 am-3 pm; Circa is at 2605 California SW and open 9 am-10 pm; Mission Cantina is at 2325 California and open 4-10 pm.

MIOPOSTO: Dine in or take out on Tuesday – 2139 California SW, 4 pm-9 pm – and support Madison Middle School Music.