Fauntleroy ferry-dock meeting #1 and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Seen Sunday afternoon; photo sent by

Thomas Christiansen)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight:

BUSINESS-DISTRICT SAFETY: One of the items on the agenda for the 9:30 am City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting that’s just under way (9:30 am start). You can watch via Seattle Channel.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Drop-in advocacy, Tuesdays at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FAUNTLEROY FERRY-DOCK PROJECT: First of two online community meetings to talk about where the planning is at – noon-1:30 pm; register here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!