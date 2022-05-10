FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK: Alternative locations ruled out; community meetings planned

Two major developments in the ongoing plan to replace the Fauntleroy ferry terminal/dock:

ALTERNATE LOCATIONS DISCARDED: Above is the WSF recording of last Wednesday’s Community Advisory Group meeting for the project. One major development – the possible alternative locations proposed in the early going are not going to advance to the next level of review. So what they’re looking at is what could be built in the same location – a same-size dock, a larger dock, etc. Still under consideration are possible offsite holding areas, coupled with a new dock in the same location. Here’s the slide deck with highlights including the list of which alternatives are advancing and which are not.

COMMUNITY MEETINGS: WSF has just formally announced the next round of community meetings, plus an upcoming “online open house,” as your chance to find out where the planning is at and share your thoughts. The online open house is set for May 18th through June 13th – no link yet; the community meetings will be held online, noon-1:30 pm May 24th and 6-7:30 pm May 25th. WSF says both meetings will cover the same information; register to attend by going here for May 24th, here for May 25th.