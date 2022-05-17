ELECTION 2022: Two days into Filing Week, here’s who’s running locally so far

If you’re interested in running for office this year, this is the week to officially file to get onto the August primary ballot in King County. The only offices specific to West Seattle (and vicinity) this year are the three state-legislative positions for the 34th District. Two days in, here’s who has filed:

State Senate – incumbent Sen. Joe Nguyen (D)

State House Position 1 (from which Rep. Eileen Cody is retiring) – Democrats Emily Alvarado and Leah Griffin, Republican Jolie Lansdowne

State House Position 2 – incumbent Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D)

You’ll also be voting for the open King County Prosecuting Attorney seat (West Seattleite Leesa Manion and Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell have filed so far), U.S. Senate and U.S. House positions, Secretary of State, and a long list of city, county, and state judgeships – none of which has more than one filer so far.

Here’s the full list of who’s filed through the end of today; anyone else interested in filing has until end of day Friday (May 20th). Want to run for something? Here’s how.