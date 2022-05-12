CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Charges filed in carjacking, robbery; community help for another carjack victim

Two followups in West Seattle Crime Watch, both involving carjackings:

CHARGES FILED: We’ve been reporting since Friday on the arrest of a woman found in the Harbor Island area after a carjacking north of downtown.

(Friday photo from commenter Jeepney)

There was also word she was suspected of robbing someone on Harbor Island before police found her. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed charges in both incidents. 25-year-old Rachael M. Agnew-Toland is charged with two counts of second-degree robbery. The charging documents recount the carjacking circumstances we detailed in our previous followup, with Agnew-Toland accused of pulling the driver out of her parked car and then stealing it. They also provide new information on the Harbor Island robbery, which was only mentioned in passing in the previously available documents. Police say Agnew-Toland approached a man who was “working on securing a vehicle to his (auto-)transport truck” in the 2500 block of 13th SW, asked him for a ride, then entered the cab and took a tablet computer, phone, and credit card. He tried to stop her, according to the charging documents, and was injured in the ensuing struggle. She allegedly grabbed a tire iron, menaced him, and left. Police found her at a bus stop. Their report also notes she acknowledged using meth earlier in the day, and they found vials on her believed to contain some, along with a pipe. She has no criminal record and remains in jail in lieu of $5,000 bail – that amount was fixed at an earlier appearance, you’ll recall, though prosecutors had asked for $75,000.

CROWDFUNDING: No arrest so far in the West Seattle carjacking we reported almost two weeks ago, in which two men pulled a woman out of her car behind her senior-housing apartment complex in Admiral. The car was found in Northgate, but it’s got problems and that’s left the victim in a world of hurt, reports her son. She’s 74 years old, still working, and the car’s in the shop with thousands of dollars in damage done by the carjackers. Son Eric has launched crowdfunding to help her get a “new (used) car.” If you can help, here’s the link.