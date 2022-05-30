CORONAVIRUS: Slower case-increase rate and other King County, West Seattle trends

As the holiday weekend ends, here’s our weekly check of countywide and West Seattle COVID stats from the past week. Overall, cases are up countywide for a tenth week, but the rate of increase has slowed dramatically; hospitalizations and deaths are down. Here are the numbers, from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*1 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 1,244 new daily cases countywide (up from 1,118 when we checked a week ago)

*14 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 15 new hospitalizations daily (same as a week ago)

*16 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 2 deaths daily (same two-week average as last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*1,043 cases between 5/9 and 5/23, up from 730 between 4/24 and 5/8

*8 hospitalizations between 5/9 and 5/23, same as between 4/24 and 5/8

*No deaths between 5/9 and 5/23, same as between 4/24 and 5/8

VACCINATION: Boosters are now recommended for everyone 5 and up. Checking vaccination rates:

*81.2 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*85.9 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (unchanged from a week ago)

*49.4 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 88.2% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 53.4% have had a booster

98116 – 93,1% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 65.2% have had a booster

98126 – 83.8% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 55.3% have had a booster

98136 – 93.9% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 68.3% have had a booster

98146 – 83.2% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 48.3% have had a booster

VACCINATION AND TESTING, UPDATED HOURS: One pop-up clinic in the week ahead – you can get vaccinated at Loop the ‘Lupe, 10 am-3 pm Saturday (June 4th) at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle) – go here for an appointment, or just walk up. Otherwise, look for vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. … If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays except holidays) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday except holidays). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.