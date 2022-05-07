CONTINUING TOMORROW: Seattle Chinese Garden Peony Festival

(WSB photos)

If you appreciate some color in this gray-sky spring, consider visiting the Seattle Chinese Garden as this year’s Peony Festival continues tomorrow. Today, the color wasn’t just from the flowers, but also from Lion Dancers who performed at noontime:

They were a hit, especially with young festivalgoers. Other performances are planned tomorrow, but you can also just go to admire the flowers:

Festival hours tomorrow are 10 am-4 pm. The garden is on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus on Puget Ridge. The garden’s worth a visit even when there’s no special event happening – here’s its history.