CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS ace Miles Gosztola wins Metro League MVP

(WSB photo, April)

As the West Seattle High School baseball team heads into regional/state play, star pitcher Miles Gosztola has just won a new honor – Metro League MVP. The junior’s season stats: 10 hits given up in 55 innings pitched, 107 strikeouts, an earned-run average of .126, and a batting-average-against of .057. The next playoff game for WSHS is tomorrow (Saturday, May 21st) at 10 am, Bannerwood Park in Bellevue (1790 Richards Road), vs. Stanwood. If they win, they’ll play there again later in the day, time and opponent TBD.