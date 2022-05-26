CONGRATULATIONS! Regional festival this weekend for Chief Sealth IHS musicians

Around this time Wednesday, we were telling you about a community campaign to help fund Denny International Middle School and Chief Sealth International High School music students. This morning, we have word some of those students are headed to a prestigious festival. From Dawn Pomeroy of Denny-Sealth Performing Arts:

Eleven music students from Chief Sealth IHS were selected to participate in the Music in May Honor Festival this weekend at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. They will be representing orchestra, band, and choir at one of the longest running high-school music festivals in the Pacific Northwest. These students were nominated by their music directors and selected from a large pool of applicants to participate in the festival. They will work with distinguished guest conductors alongside their peers from all over the region during the 3-day festival ending with a concert on Saturday afternoon. Congratulations to all of you!