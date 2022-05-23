CONGRATULATIONS! Girls’ soccer team wins surprise state championship, heads to regionals – with community help

Congratulations to the HSA Select G07 soccer team, the Washington State U15 Division 1 President’s Cup champions this year, which means they’re heading to Arizona to compete in regionals – with community assistance. The photo and information are from parent Krista McInerney, who explains:

This is kind of a rare occurrence, as they were competing against premier-level teams in a division they’d never experienced before. Click through to their GoFundMe page to read more about their road to the 6/15-6/19 Far West Regionals. The team is made up of players who live in West Seattle, White Center, Burien, and Normandy Park. Players on this team attend Madison MS, West Seattle High School, Chief Sealth International High School, Summit Atlas, Vashon High School, and Highline schools. We would love to put the call out for community support.

Champions at the Arizona tournament move on to national competition in North Carolina in July.