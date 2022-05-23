West Seattle, Washington

23 Monday

CONGRATULATIONS! Girls’ soccer team wins surprise state championship, heads to regionals – with community help

May 23, 2022 9:22 am
4 COMMENTS
 How to help | West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Congratulations to the HSA Select G07 soccer team, the Washington State U15 Division 1 President’s Cup champions this year, which means they’re heading to Arizona to compete in regionals – with community assistance. The photo and information are from parent Krista McInerney, who explains:

This is kind of a rare occurrence, as they were competing against premier-level teams in a division they’d never experienced before. Click through to their GoFundMe page to read more about their road to the 6/15-6/19 Far West Regionals. The team is made up of players who live in West Seattle, White Center, Burien, and Normandy Park. Players on this team attend Madison MS, West Seattle High School, Chief Sealth International High School, Summit Atlas, Vashon High School, and Highline schools. We would love to put the call out for community support.

Champions at the Arizona tournament move on to national competition in North Carolina in July.

4 Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! Girls' soccer team wins surprise state championship, heads to regionals - with community help"

  • JC May 23, 2022 (9:51 am)
    GoFundMe Link: https://gofund.me/4fa97c06

    • WSB May 23, 2022 (10:01 am)
      Sorry, meant to add that in a couple spots in the story, there now.

  • SLJ May 23, 2022 (10:05 am)
    Congratulations!!

  • Nice job! May 23, 2022 (10:18 am)
    What a huge accomplishment! This is the soccer equivalent to the Little League World Series! Good luck and go make West Seattle and all of Washington proud! Nice work ladies, 

