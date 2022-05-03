Celebration of Life planned May 21st for Mike Lobdell, 1950-2021

Family and friends will gather May 21st to celebrate the life of Mike Lobdell. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:

Remembering Mike Lobdell, 1950-2021

For those who had the privilege of knowing Mike through the years, you know that nothing made him more proud than his family. You’d often catch him saying, “Yes, that’s my family, I did that.”

His legacy will continue to live on. He is survived by his wife Lynn, their three daughters and their husbands, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren.

Please come help celebrate Mike’s life on the 21st of May at the White Center Eagles from 2-5 pm. Bring your best stories to share as we raise a shot in celebration of Mike.