CAN YOU HELP? Volunteer for Wine Walk, Memorial Day flags in West Seattle Junction

Two upcoming events in The Junction could use a little more volunteer power, we hear from West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay:

West Seattle Wine Walk needs volunteers: two shifts on May 20th, 5-7 and 7-9 pm. If you are 21+ you get wine-tasting tickets for the off shift. Sign up here! American Flags are a beautiful part of our Junction, and we are putting them up again on Memorial Day with the help of some local Veterans. We have two shifts: 9-10 and 4-5 on Monday, May 30th. Sign up here!

(The Wine Walk is sold out, so if you don’t already have a ticket, volunteering is the only remaining way to get one!)

