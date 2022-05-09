BIZNOTE: Seattle Yarn’s plan for Puget Sound Local Yarn Tour starting Wednesday

Big event for local yarn aficionados starting Wednesday – here’s the announcement from Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW):

Destiny Itano and Cheryl Lea of Seattle Yarn are celebrating their fourth year as owners of Seattle Yarn at 5633 California SW in West Seattle! They are also one of 20 local yarn stores in the PNW participating in the Puget Sound Local Yarn Tour, an amazing annual tradition that’s been going on for 16 years. The tour is 5 days and starts this Wednesday, May 11. Many fiber art aficionados make the annual trek, trying to make it to as many stores as they can in a few days to have their “passport” stamped. In past years, many tour participants have been “finishers”, having reached all 20 stores!

Also: There is a daily prize drawing, a free knitting pattern, free crochet pattern, locally dyed yarns, a new and exclusive yarn from Indigodragonfly, a selfie station designed by Destiny’s son – a local artist, conversations with master fiber artists, and, of course, deals! I would also encourage folks who appreciate fine arts to come by and check out some of the beautiful display knitted pieces – which are stunning! And everyone loves the ever growing family of gnomes and bears, knitted by Elspeth and crocheted by Winter.

(Gnomes and bears NOT for sale)

Seattle Yarn will be open extended hours for the tour, May 11-15: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 am to 8 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.