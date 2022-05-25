BIZNOTE: Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant invites you to grand-opening celebration

Two and a half months after opening in Luna Park, Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant (2940 SW Avalon Way) is finally ready to celebrate. You’re invited to the 2-6 pm party this Saturday (May 28th). Lily’s announcement promises “mariachi, special discounts, cocktail drinks, and more” and adds, “We are so happy that we are in the neighborhood and for all the warm welcoming that we have received.” Lily’s was a Farmers’ Market fixture before adding this bricks-and-mortar location.