BIKE EVERYWHERE MONTH: 3 West Seattle events in next 3 days

May is Bike Everywhere Month – and you’re invited to three West Seattle events Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. In case you haven’t already seen them on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

(WSB file photo)

COMMUTE STATION: West Seattle Bike Connections and partners are hosting a commute station tomorrow (Friday, May 20th) along the path under the bridge – this time, not just the 6-9 am morning commute period, but also 4-7 pm afternoon/evening commute too. If you’re riding, stop by for treats, swag, simple on-the-spot bike repairs, and info on the upcoming East Marginal Way project, among other things.

BICYCLE RODEO: Kids are invited to this fun-and-educational event at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-1 pm Saturday (May 21st). Free helmets while they last.

COSTUMED BIKE PARADE: Alki resident Guy Olson is organizing the return of “Alki Daze” festivities this weekend, highlighted by a 2 pm costumed bike parade on Sunday (May 22nd). All welcome – just show up at 63rd SW and Alki Avenue SW before the ride starts. (It’ll head down Alki eastbound to 54th.)