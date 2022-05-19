Alki Community Council, West Seattle Timebank, more for your Thursday

(Photo from windy Wednesday, by Brian Michel)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

FOOD POP-UP: Chef Gino Williamson of The Home Skillit says he’s popping up in Delridge today near The Home Depot, now until 2 pm, with brisket sandwiches and smoked-brisket tacos.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Another excellent afternoon for a walk on the beach – the tide is out to -3.4 feet at 2:03 pm.

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: West Seattle High School plays Lake Washington in the district softball tournament, 3:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

CODE GAME NIGHT: That’s the theme of tonight’s West Seattle Timebank online meeting, 6:30 pm. You’re invited! Our calendar listing explains how to attend/participate.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: With summer beach season approaching, Seattle Police and Parks are on the ACC’s agenda. Hybrid meeting – attend online, or in-person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7 pm.

AT THE SKYLARK Doors at 7, music at 8 for The Pazific, Black Mama, Julie C at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW). $10 cover.

‘ALMA’: The current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its run at 7:30 pm tonight – buy your tickets here.

