6 for your West Seattle Monday

(Sunday clouds, photographed from Lincoln Park by Paige Canfield)

Here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm online, councilmembers look at the week ahead and recap the past week. No public-comment period, but the agenda explains how to watch/listen.

SPORTS: Two high-school playoff faceoffs today: At 4 pm, the Chief Sealth International High School boys’ soccer team plays O’Dea at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle); at 7 pm, the West Seattle High School baseball team plays Bishop Blanchet at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (1321 SW 102nd).

OPEN D&D: Drop in to play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something coming up that should be listed on our calendar and in our daily previews? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!