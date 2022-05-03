3 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day updates

We’re now three days away from the planned return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. The forecast has improved incrementally, and planning continues – we’ll see how it’s looking tomorrow. As we noted in last night’s update, we’ve had a shower here and a shower there over the years (like 2017), but never an all-out rainout. If you haven’t seen the 300+-sale map yet, find it here (along with notes about last-minute changes and cancellations). We’re also continuing to make lists. We’ve already published a list of benefit sales and a list of business sales; here’s a list of sales with plants (hey, showers make them grow):

#2

#4 (Wanderlust Nursery)

#95

#101 (indoor plants)

#263

#268

#303 (Solstice Park P-Patch plant sale)

#304

#305

#326

And if your garden could use some art … that’s part of what the glass artist hosting Sale #69 will have, including hummingbird feeders:

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Or maybe some glass floats?

Anybody else with a photo of something unusual you’re selling, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks! More updates tomorrow.