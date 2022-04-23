YOU’RE INVITED! Registration time for Southwest Seattle Historical Society celebration

Big birthday for the home of West Seattle’s history – 25 years for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum. Registration is now open for the celebration that’s coming up at 6 pm Friday, June 3rd – here’s the announcement:

Register today for Bridging Our Communities Together: Celebrating 25 Years of the Log House Museum at Salty’s on Alki. We can’t wait to see you in person and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Log House Museum. Join us for an evening reception, silent auction, and a chance to see three brand new exhibits exploring the history of West Seattle, White Center, and South Park.

Through the last two years, we have focused on collecting and sharing the individual stories of our history through email, through our website, and through Zoom. Now, we are so excited to welcome you back to the Log House Museum and explore our collective history and connections in person. Your support will help us create new programming for schools and families, create bigger, better, and more exciting exhibits than ever before, collect and preserve your stories, and so much more.

Bidding on auction items opens on May 31 and closes on June 3.

Register HERE today and be sure to follow the instructions below. Register today and save – early bird registration closes May 12!

If you registered for last year’s auction, you can utilize the same login information.

If you are registering for the first time click on “Create Account” at the top of the page to register for your Personal Link, which will allow you to bid on auction items. You will need to set up a login which you can use to access the auction items.