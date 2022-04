YOU CAN HELP: Four weekend cleanups in West Seattle

That’s just part of what community volunteers picked up along West Marginal last weekend. Organizer Erik Bell sends word that four community cleanups are planned around West Seattle this weekend – including a return to West Marginal – and you’re invited to pitch in:

Saturday: 7-8 am Alki Cleanup (Statue of Liberty start) 10 am-12 pm Alki First Saturday Clean (2452 Alki Ave SW start) 10 am-12 pm Pop-Up Clean / SW Holden (24th & Holden start, family-friendly) Sunday: 10 am-12 pm Marginal Way / Missing Link (Həʔapus Park start)

Equipment (and bags) provided, but if you have your own pickup stick/bucket, bring it!