WSTC light-rail workshop, 1116 Alki design review, ‘Aladdin Kids’ @ OLG, ‘Lightning Thief’ @ WSHS, more for your Thursday

(Photo by Caitlin Gerhardt)

Big Thursday lineup! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ART EXHIBIT: “Oceans of Emotion” is now on display at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), and you can drop in any time until 4 pm to see it.

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 1116 ALKI: The Southwest Design Review Board meets online at 5 pm for its first look at this ~60-unit residential project. The meeting includes a public-comment period. See the design packet in our preview, which includes the link for attending/commenting.

LIGHT-RAIL COMMENTING WORKSHOP: 6-9 pm at American Legion Post 160 and online, the West Seattle Transportation Coalition hosts a workshop on how to effectively comment on the West Seattle light-rail Draft Environmental Impact Statement. (Not what to say, but how to say it.) Details, including attendance info, are in our calendar listing.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, Rais Bhuiyan presents “One Second of Hate: A Story of Forgiveness” as part of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s speaker series. Our calendar listing has info on attending.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

‘ALADDIN KIDS’ AT OLG: Our Lady of Guadalupe School‘s 8th Grade Class invites you to a one-night-only performance of “Aladdin Kids: The Musical,” 7 pm at Walmesley Center (34th and Myrtle). Snacks and Aladdin cookies for sale too. More info in our calendar listing.

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm online, the community council for White Center and vicinity meets – see our calendar listing for agenda details and how to attend.

‘THE LIGHTNING THIEF – THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL’ AT WSHS: West Seattle High School‘s production has a curtain time tonight of 7:30 pm in the school theater (3000 California SW). Ticket info’s in our calendar listing.

‘THIS GIRL …’ AT ARTSWEST: ArtsWest‘s play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” continues tonight, 7:30 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

BATTLESTAR KALAKALA: Monthly funk night at The Skylark, doors open at 8, music at 9. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!