World-music festival planned for Roxhill Park on May 7th

On Saturday, May 7th, Roxhill Park will fill with the sound of world music during a daylong festival just announced:

URGENT AFRICA, a non-profit, is producing an ethnic musical event, “Sounds From Around the World,” at Roxhill Park, West Seattle, on May 7th from 11 am-7 pm. This music fest is in conjunction with the Office of Arts and Culture and Seattle’s Parks and Recreation. This is a family event and FREE to the public. Bring a blanket or dance on the grass.

(Photos courtesy Urgent Africa)

The groups being featured are: NABY CAMERA, West African traditional djeli’s/historians/storytellers/praise singers/poets with special guest Boka Kouyate, DESEO CARMIN, Latin/Flamenco/Funk music …

Also COMFORT FOOD (Afro Funk/Soul/Nu Jazz/Fusion), & The LION of JUDAH BAND (Dancehall/Ska/Reggae/and Calypso):

All musicians presented have played on World stages!