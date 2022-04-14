West Seattle, Washington

14 Thursday

42℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Spring snow

April 14, 2022 10:44 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

10:44 AM: We noted in the morning traffic/weather watch that snow showers were a possibility, according to the National Weather Service. And we’re getting word right now that it’s happening in east West Seattle. Let us know if you see snow too!

10:50 AM: Now we’re seeing a “wintry mix” here near the Upper Fauntleroy/Gatewood line.

Got a report from Arbor Heights, too.

11:17 AM: More like “chunky rain” now, even up here on a hill, and no accumulation – so far.

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Spring snow"

  • KayK April 14, 2022 (10:48 am)
  • Stacy April 14, 2022 (10:49 am)
    rain/snow mix in Arroyos/Arbor Heights.

  • anonyme April 14, 2022 (10:52 am)
    Rain and snow in Arbor Heights.  Snow is heavier in spurts, even some big flakes.

  • Deb April 14, 2022 (10:54 am)
    Sleeting on 48th in Seaview.

  • M April 14, 2022 (10:56 am)
    Just started coming down hard, and mostly snow in Westwood.

  • miws April 14, 2022 (11:00 am)
    S. Delridge area, on 16th, it’s been coming down pretty hard for 20 minutes or so. looks like the “wintry mix”. I am *so* ready for it to be a few degrees above average temp for this time of year, instead of several before. I feel bad for the home gardeners that have had some of their plantings affected by this. —Mike

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul April 14, 2022 (11:18 am)
    And orcas!Southbound from mid Bainbridge

