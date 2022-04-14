WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Spring snow

10:44 AM: We noted in the morning traffic/weather watch that snow showers were a possibility, according to the National Weather Service. And we’re getting word right now that it’s happening in east West Seattle. Let us know if you see snow too!

10:50 AM: Now we’re seeing a “wintry mix” here near the Upper Fauntleroy/Gatewood line.

Got a report from Arbor Heights, too.

11:17 AM: More like “chunky rain” now, even up here on a hill, and no accumulation – so far.