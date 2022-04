Thanks to Robin for the tip. The Muckleshoot Tribe‘s canoe family is gathered at Don Armeni Boat Ramp right now, preparing to launch. They told us they’ll be paddling this afternoon to Alki Beach and back.

Tribes’ canoes have been largely out of action during the pandemic; the traditional summertime multi-nation Canoe Journeys have been on hiatus, and there’s no date set yet for when they’ll resume.