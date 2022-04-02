WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 20 notes for today/tonight

(Skunk-cabbage flower, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by Mark Dale)

Here’s what’s happening as the first weekend of April begins:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: SDOT plans to work in multiple locations today:

Updating curb ramps on 45th Ave SW and SW Admiral Way. We may need to shift travel lanes slightly to complete this work, but the street will still be accessible to traffic.

–Making several pavement updates on 16th Ave SW in the Highland Park neighborhood, including such as:

–Installing crosswalks at 16th Ave SW and SW Myrtle St

–Installing pavement markings and crosswalks on 16th Ave SW between Cambridge St and Roxbury St

–Restoring the pavement markings at 16th Ave SW and SW Barton St

–Restoring pavement markings on West Marginal Way between 2nd Ave SW and Highland Park Way. We’ll also be installing reflectors on West Marginal Way to help with visibility on rainy days. This work will take multiple weekends to complete.

–Installing a speed hump and completing remaining construction activities on SW Webster St between 12th Ave SW and 15th Ave SW in Highland Park where we built a natural drainage system earlier this month. Traffic will still be allowed in both directions.

–Replacing overhead signs on West Marginal Way as it approaches the Chelan 5-way intersection and on the Fauntleroy Expressway just before the bridge onramp.

THREE COMMUNITY CLEANUPS: 7 am and 10 am on Alki, 10 am near 24th/Holden, volunteers welcome at all three – details in our preview.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: 9:30 am at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), the first April class for West Seattle Tae Kwon Do begins – details in our calendar listing.

JEWELRY SALE: The entire store at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) is 30 percent off! Open today at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton), 10 am-6 pm.

MOON ROOM OPENS: As previewed here last night, new business Moon Room (5902 California SW) opens for business at 10 am today.

THE BRUNCH CLUB: Burlesque and drag brunch at The Bridge (California/Graham), 10 am. 21+. Tickets here.

CRUISE JOB FAIR: 10 am-1 pm at the port’s Duwamish River Community Hub (8600 14th Ave. S.) in South Park – details here.

LIVE MORNING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. Full details are in our calendar listing.

SOUTHWEST LITTLE LEAGUE JAMBOREE: Starts at noon at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) in White Center – details in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE’S ANNIVERSARY: Celebrate the store‘s first year by joining the party – cake and more! – 1-4 pm. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

WINE RELEASE: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine, and there’s something special today – the release of ‘The Pendulum’ Merlot.

VACCINATION CLINIC: Seattle Public Schools students and staff are welcome at today’s 1-4 pm pop-up clinic at Roxhill Elementary (7740 34th SW). You can make an appointment by going here, though the announcement said walk-ins will be welcome.

RAIN CITY CLAY OPENS: 2-7 pm, you’re invited to the grand-opening party for Rain City Clay (4208 SW 100th) in Arbor Heights – see our preview for info on what’s happening.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

REGGAE AT THE SKYLARK: Lion of Judah Band and Dub Lounge International, doors open at 7 pm. 21+. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THEATER AT WSHS: “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” in person or livestreamed at West Seattle High School‘s theater (3000 California SW), 7:30 pm. Tickets and other info can be found here.

‘THIS GIRL …’ AT ARTSWEST: ArtsWest‘s play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” continues tonight, 7:30 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Tonight’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

