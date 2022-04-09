WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 18 notes!

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Welcome to the weekend. Here are 17 things you should know about for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: SDOT plans to work in multiple locations today, between 7 am and 4:30 pm:

We’ll be updating curb ramps at 16th Ave SW and SW Barton St in the Highland Park neighborhood. In the North Delridge area, we’ll be installing foundations for future radar speed signs on 16th Ave SW between SW Morgan St and SW Findlay St. The parking lane will be blocked as we complete this work; however, we do not anticipate disrupting traffic or impacting people walking and biking in the area. On Saturday, we’ll be replacing two traffic signs on Fauntleroy Way SW just before SW Avalon Way. We’ll also be replacing a sign on Delridge Way SW, approaching the 5-way intersection. During this work, we’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane and there may be delays for people driving.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S 12TH-ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND: As previewed here – 8 am today, Brooks sponsors the weekly group run; 10 am-6 pm today, West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) continues its anniversary sale. (2743 California SW)

YARD SALES: Just five weeks to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on May 14th. Get some shopping practice today at the local sales listed in the WSB Community Forums!

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: From Erik, a South Delridge cleanup, 10 am-noon:

This is a family-friendly, leisurely clean, picking up where we left off last week and continuing on Delridge Way between Thistle and Roxbury. Parking: We’ll start just north of Fresh Flours Bakery (9410 Delridge Way SW) so park anywhere around that neighborhood and make your way to the corner where Cambridge intersects. From there we’ll send groups out north and south along Delridge and into surrounding neighborhoods depending on time and number of volunteers. Vests, gloves, buckets, and pickup sticks will be provided and we’ll transfer all the trash into Seattle Public Utility bags for pickup. Come for as little or as much as you’d like, invite your family and friends as we make this a safer environment for our community. I’ll be walking & cleaning too so if I miss you at the start time I’ll leave the supplies at the starting point. I can be reached at 206-852-9552.

JEWELRY SALE: The entire store at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) is 30 percent off! Open today at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton), 10 am-6 pm.

SPRING POTTERY SALE: In the garden at 4111 47th SW, 10 am-2 pm.

LIVE MORNING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. Full details are in our calendar listing.

SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS plays 2 baseball games vs. Blaine, 11 am and 2 pm, at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

PAWSITIVELYKLEEN’S 1ST ANNIVERSARY: Special pricing and other fun, 11 am-7 pm, at the self-service dog wash’s first-anniversary celebration. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

WAGYU SMASH BURGER POP-UP: At Lady Jaye (4523 California SW):

Monthly Wagyu Smash Burger Pop-Up at 11 am: We will be serving 100 wagyu smash burgers (to go) and a limit of 2 per person. 2 wagyu beef patties, griddled onions, American cheese, pickles, mayo on a white bun *no substitutions* Last month the line started at 10:05 so people are catching on! We sold out at 11:49 last month as well so make sure to get in line early!

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

SEED AT THE SKYLARK: Seed is back and ready to rock; doors open at 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THIS GIRL …’ AT ARTSWEST: ArtsWest‘s play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” has its penultimate performance tonight, 7:30 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Tonight’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

