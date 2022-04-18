WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: 10 days left to comment; 2 meetings this week

As of today, Sound Transit has received almost 1,000 comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the West Seattle-to-Ballard light-rail project. The DEIS was published three months ago, analyzing the routing/station-location alternatives the ST Board chose for studying. This is arguably the most-important comment period before board members lock in next year on what to build, and you have 10 more days to comment until the official deadline on April 28th. Here’s how. And if you are still looking for particular information in the DEIS or have questions about it, ST is offering four more blocks of “virtual office hours” for you to book a spot to get your questions answered – the info is all in their latest email update.

Among the many entities commenting on the DEIS is the City of Seattle, and two city meetings are on this week’s schedule. Tomorrow morning at 9:30 am, the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee will get briefed both on the city’s commenting plans and the ST cost-savings proposals, both of which were presented to the West Seattle/Duwamish Community Advisory Group last week. The agenda includes information on watching and commenting. The cost-saving proposals also will be presented to the Seattle Design Commission on Thursday morning (April 21st), at 9 am. Here’s how to register to watch the meeting.