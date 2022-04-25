WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vandalism, theft put two nonprofits’ vans out of service

Both these reports came in this afternoon:

THE KENNEY’S VAN VANDALIZED: Silvia at The Kenney sent the image of a man they report tried to get into their building and then broke into their van around 1:30-2 am today, where he “cut wires that control our door and wheelchair lifts for our residents … also he proceeded to ignite a small fire in front of our building.” The wires in the van weren’t stolen, just cut, she said; they found a foot-long saw near the cut wire. We’ve asked if any community help is needed and will update if so.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER TAKEN FROM KIWANIS VAN: The nonprofit Kiwanis Club of West Seattle does need help recovering from a theft that put their van out of service. The club reports:

Sometime around March 7th, someone stole the catalytic converter from the Kiwanis van. The van is vital for the Kiwanis Club to continue its service to the community, and they are seeking donations to help cover the cost of the repair, which is estimated at $1,000.00. If you can chip in and help them pay for it, contributions can be made through their PayPal account or checks can be mailed to Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, P.O. Box 16128, Seattle, WA 98116. You may have seen the Kiwanis booth at the West Seattle Farmers Market or attended the annual Pancake Breakfast, but did you know the KiwanisClub and its members have been a fixture in West Seattle since 1929? The major emphasis of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is improving the life, safety and health of children in West Seattle. Sponsored youth programs include Key Clubs in 3 West Seattle high schools, Seattle University Circle K, South Seattle College scholarships, Scout Troop 284, Troop 8284, Venturing Crew 284, Crew 279 and Cub Scout Pack 136. The club also supports Westside Baby, Food Lifeline, West Seattle Food Bank and Clothesline, Project Cool, Relay For Life, the SIGN Fracture Care Programs, and the Seattle Adopt-A-Street program. The Kiwanis Club will have to temporarily divert funds from its community service to pay for the repair. Any contribution to repair the van is appreciated! Members expect to be back at the West Seattle Farmers Market in late Spring, once their van has been repaired. Contact Club President, Denis Sapiro, at 206-601-4136 with any questions.

The theft happened while the van was parked near Lincoln Park.