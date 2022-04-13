WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two DUI suspects arrested; break-in attempt; package taken

Four incidents in this West Seattle Crime Watch roundup:

HIT-RUN, DUI, & GUNS: A preliminary police summary says 911 callers just before midnight last night reported “a vehicle involved in several collisions which fled each scene. As the vehicle fled each scene, it lost one of the front tires completely but that did not stop the driver from driving off. The vehicle eventually could not drive any longer on 3 tires and stopped after its final collision in the 3900 block of SW Dawson.” That’s where police found the driver, who they arrested for investigation of DUI. The summary also says that “2 firearms were observed in the driver seat area. Both firearms were recovered and seized. Both were loaded with a round chambered. A loaded rifle magazine was also located, but no rifle was located.”

ANOTHER DUI SUSPECT ARRESTED: On Saturday night, Gabe and a neighbor detained a suspected drunk driver who hit Gabe’s wife’s parked car near 47th/Genesee. The driver, he reports, was in this Bronco:

Gabe reports, “The driver was trying to put his car into gear and drive away after telling my wife he’ll shoot her if she calls the cops; she called the cops anyways and told them what happened and it took them an hour and 15 mins to respond, Wow!! This guy couldn’t even walk or talk, but was ready to drive away and the police did not consider him a threat because we couldn’t actually see a gun.” Hw adds, “Thanks to all our neighbors that helped out … including my neighbor that helped me distract and subdue him for over an hour until we could safely get his engine turned off and finally grab the keys from him.” He says the officer who finally showed up said he was from the North Precinct, on OT (this is common for SPD to cover shift vacancies by seeking officers from other precincts to “augment”), and broke away from a Delridge burglary to come to this scene. We’re still trying to find case records to see what happened to the driver, who Gate says was arrested.

ATTEMPTED GARAGE BREAK-IN: From Sami near 35th/Dakota:

I have footage of someone trying to break into my garage. They were unsuccessful as the garage door they were trying to get into is permanently closed; however, the clip does have a clear picture of the van and the person holding what looks to be like a crowbar.

PACKAGE TAKEN: From Jesse: