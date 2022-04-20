WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Trailblazer

Sent by Patty:

My neighbor Harold’s 2007 silver Chevy Trailblazer Super Sport, license # DP 35451, was stolen sometime Monday morning, 4/18, from SW Dakota & 47th Ave SW. Another neighbor believes he saw it still on the street outside the house at 7:30 a.m.; Harold noticed it gone around noon. (He was home all morning.)

A handicapped parking placard was displayed at the time it was taken, but may have been removed. Any help locating the vehicle would be greatly appreciated. Police report #22-096889.