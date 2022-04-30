WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver CR-V

Another stolen car to look for – this one belongs to Nate:

I wanted to get the word out that my beloved 1999 Honda CR-V was stolen from our driveway in Pigeon Point at 5:55 this morning. The license plate is 487-KCX and it has a UW and University of Oregon sticker on the upper right corner of the back window, and a green King County Search and Rescue sticker in the upper left corner of the back window. It also has a black Yakima roof rack and an aftermarket spare-tire cover. The suspects pulled up in 2 vehicles, one silver SUV and what appears to be a green sedan. (5:55 am image:)

Please contact Nate at 425-638-2326 if found.