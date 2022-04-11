WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Blazer; car prowlers; window broken

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch

STOLEN VEHICLE: From Andrew:

My 1999 Chevy S-10 Blazer red was stolen from the 5000 block of 41st Ave SW some time between 12:30 AM and 7:30 AM. License AFY6805. Had ski racks. Some tools inside. Police report has been filed.

Plate # is AFY6805.

CAR PROWLERS: Michelle says an alert circulated among residents of the Lighthouse building on Alki Point warning of two car prowlers seen in both their lot and the Alki Point Lighthouse public parking lot next to it. They were described only as “two males, both wearing backpacks and both covered up (difficult to identify).”

BROKEN WINDOW: One holdover report from last week. M & G report, “(Last) Sunday night / Monday morning, broken side car window, 38th and Olga, nothing taken and didn’t even open the door ( upper half of shattered glass still in the door. Fell out when I opened it).”