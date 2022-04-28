West Seattle, Washington

29 Friday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigating gunfire in Sunrise Heights

April 28, 2022 4:45 pm
 |   Crime | Sunrise Heights | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(WSB photos)

4:45 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating gunfire reported this past half-hour in Sunrise Heights. Shell casings have been found. No victims reported so far. We’re at the scene and will be updating.

4:54 PM: The photo was taken at 32nd and Webster [map]; police tell us they found “several” casings. They also confirm no reports of anyone being hit/hurt. The only description information they have so far is that this may have involved a “red car and gold car.” They’re about to leave the scene.

5:04 PM: Or maybe not. Dispatch has just told officers someone just called in to report finding another casing, in the alley in the 3100 block of SW Webster.

