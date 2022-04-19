WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Parking-lot robbery attempt

Here’s what a lights-and-sirens police response last night at Westwood Village was about – we heard fragments about this incident =last night, and obtained the report narrative this morning: A teenager ran into the Target store around 9:30 pm and reported that someone tried to rob him. He told police three would-be robbers had followed him across the street from Roxhill Park, where he had gone to meet a friend from school, and that the robbery attempt happened in the lot near the store, with one person pointing a gun at him. He got away without injury and without anything being stolen; he told police he recognized the people who followed him, but wouldn’t give officers identifying details, according to the report, which says the three left the scene in a “Honda sedan.”