WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

After a report of possible gunfire just after 9 pm last night, police found “evidence of a shooting” in the 2600 block of SW Cambridge [map]. According to the preliminary SPD summary, officers originally responded to “shots heard” reports from 27th/Roxbury. They were told a “black sedan” had left the scene, possibly related to the gunfire. The summary continues, saying police found “vehicle tracks … along with a fluid spill that led them from the scene to several blocks away where a Ford Crown Victoria (painted flat black) had come to a stop. Upon seeing a patrol car, this vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed.” At that time, officers had yet to find the gunfire evidence, but did a while later. No injuries were reported.