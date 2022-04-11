WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation, possible injuries

Police found evidence of gunfire near 24th/Webster – about a block from the Southwest Precinct – around 10 pm after multiple 911 callers reported hearing it “near Home Depot.” And while no victims were found at the scene, they’re now investigating the possibility that a 14-year-old who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound might be linked to the incident. (Added: Another injured person who showed up at another hospital is also being investigated for a connection, dispatch has reported.) We’ll be following up for more details in the morning.