WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: First a bottle, then bullets

One SPD report summary of note from the weekend – another case of gunfire blamed on road rage. Police were called to 62nd/Admiral just before 2:30 am Sunday, after a report of gunfire from a vehicle. The victims told officers, the report says, that they “had been involved in a road-rage incident with an older gold Honda sedan.” They said someone in the Honda threw a bottle at their car, and the glass broke their sunroof. (No further details on what if any kind of “road rage” preceded the bottle-throwing.) The report continues, “One of the victims approached the vehicle and a verbal disturbance ensued. A passenger in the Honda subsequently pointed a handgun out the window and fired at least two shots before driving off.” No injuries; police did not find casings in the area. If you have any information, the incident number is 22-082322.